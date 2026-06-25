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‘Govt will not spare those responsible’: UP BJP Chief Pankaj Chaudhary in Ram Temple donation row

He further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted and is probing the matter.
 

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
‘Govt will not spare those responsible’: UP BJP Chief Pankaj Chaudhary in Ram Temple donation row
Image Credit: IANSSource: ANI

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