NewsIndiaGovts Big Action To Control Delhi AQI: No Fuel, If No Valid Pollution Certificate - Check Date
DELHI PETROL PUMPS

Govt's Big Action To Control Delhi AQI: 'No Fuel, If No Valid Pollution Certificate' - Check Date

Delhi AQI Alert: This measure by the Delhi government comes after the city continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday. Meanwhile, air quality levels varied across other major Indian cities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Govt's Big Action To Control Delhi AQI: 'No Fuel, If No Valid Pollution Certificate' - Check Date Credit: File Photo/ANI

Delhi AQI Alert: In an effort to curb air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday that vehicle owners without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps starting Thursday.  

This measure of the Delhi government comes after Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to IANS, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "From December 18, those without a PUCC certificate will be denied fuel. They have a grace period until tomorrow; after that, no fuel will be provided."

"It is impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in 9-10 months. I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day. This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, as per ANI.

AQI Alert 

Air quality levels varied across other major Indian cities. Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 117, Bengaluru 104, Chennai 135, Hyderabad 103, and Mumbai 109, mostly in the 'moderate' to 'satisfactory' range. Jaipur (187), Lucknow (158), Patna (156), and Pune (194) reported 'moderate' air quality.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Expert Committee constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the NCR and adjoining Areas to address air pollution from vehicular emissions was held on Monday under the Chairmanship of Ashok Jhunjhunwala and co-chaired by Prof Randeep Guleria.

(with agencies' inputs)

