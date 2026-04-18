'Govt's conspiracy defeated': Priyanka Gandhi slams centre after women's quota bill failed in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on hailed the Women's reservation bill the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha, saying that The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stop

Addressing a press conference, she called the bill's defeat a victory for the Constitution. She alleged that the government was using women as a tool to stay in power permanently.

"What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stopped. This was a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the country, and a victory for the unity of the opposition, and it was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders. I think it's a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power. So, to achieve this, they're planning how to permanently stay in power using women," she said.

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#WATCH | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a press conference over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha.

She says, "What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and… pic.twitter.com/8HVGHFGeIH — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

(This is a developing story.)