Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038632https://zeenews.india.com/india/govts-conspiracy-defeated-priyanka-gandhi-slams-centre-after-womens-quota-bill-failed-in-lok-sabha-3038632.html
NewsIndia'Govt's conspiracy defeated': Priyanka Gandhi slams centre after women's quota bill failed in Lok Sabha
WOMENS RESERVATION BILL

'Govt's conspiracy defeated': Priyanka Gandhi slams centre after women's quota bill failed in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on hailed the Women's reservation bill the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha, saying that The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stop

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Govt's conspiracy defeated': Priyanka Gandhi slams centre after women's quota bill failed in Lok SabhaCongress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo: IANS)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on hailed the Women's reservation bill the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha, saying that The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stop

Addressing a press conference, she called the bill's defeat a victory for the Constitution. She alleged that the government was using women as a tool to stay in power permanently.

"What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stopped. This was a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the country, and a victory for the unity of the opposition, and it was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders. I think it's a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power. So, to achieve this, they're planning how to permanently stay in power using women," she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shubman Gill
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill slams fifty as Gujarat Titans keep KKR winless
Strait of Hormuz
Hormuz reopens: What changed in hours and why India gains on 3 fronts
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood opens up his strengths ahead of DC vs RCB clash
Women’s Reservation Bill
Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha – Why both sides claiming victory
Gold
Gold plays an important role in diversified investment portfolios: HSBC MF CEO
Supreme Court News
SC brings Sterling Biotech case to a close after Rs 9,800 crore recovery
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya creates IPL history, becomes 4th player to...
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute
Romi Bhinder
BCCI fines Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using phone in dugout
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol begins shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’ action thriller