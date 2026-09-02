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Graham Staines murder: Will Dara Singh walk free after 25 years in jail?

The Supreme Court is considering Singh’s plea for remission after more than 25 years behind bars. His record includes convictions in two other killings involving religious minorities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Graham Staines murder: Will Dara Singh walk free after 25 years in jail?

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Graham Staines murder: Will Dara Singh walk free after 25 years in jail?
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