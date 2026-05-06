Grand mufti of J&K issues fatwa against drug trafficking, declares earnings 'Haram’; Calls for social boycott

In a significant religious and social intervention to combat the growing narcotics menace in Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has issued a formal fatwa declaring all income from drug trafficking as Haram.

The decree states that any assets, including property, vehicles, or luxury items, purchased with such illicit earnings are also Haram.

Religious institutions, including mosques and shrines, have been barred from accepting donations or “haram money” from drug dealers for construction or any other activities.

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The fatwa further prohibits the use of such funds even for repaying debts or any charitable purpose. Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam emphasized zero tolerance, stating, “I have issued a Sharia decree declaring that items purchased using illicit earnings are haram. These funds cannot be utilised for any religious purpose, neither for the construction of a Madrasa nor a Mosque; furthermore, not even a poor person may use such money to repay their debts, as it is deemed haram. There can be no leniency whatsoever in this matter.”

In a major escalation, the Grand Mufti has urged the community to impose a complete social boycott on known drug peddlers and smugglers. He specifically called upon people to refrain from attending the funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) of narcotics traffickers.

“I appeal to society to socially boycott drug peddlers, going so far as to refrain from attending their funeral prayers, so that they may realize the gravity of the crime they are committing,” the Grand Mufti said.

He directed all Imams and religious scholars to use Friday sermons and other gatherings to educate the public, especially the youth, about the severe religious, moral, and social consequences of the drug trade.

The fatwa comes in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, which had appealed to religious leaders to join the fight against drug abuse.

Authorities have described Imams as “frontline guardians” of the community’s moral health and encouraged mosque committees to act as the “eyes and ears” of the administration. Imams have been tasked with:

Highlighting the Haram status of drugs in sermons

Encouraging identification and social boycott of peddlers

Cooperating with the police by sensitizing the public to report traffickers

Treating drug addiction as part of the “narco-terror” threat

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has described narco-trafficking as “silent terrorism” orchestrated by Pakistan to fund terrorism and radicalization while destroying the region’s youth.

He has called for a “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” Jan Andolan against the menace.

In a recent 21-day drive, authorities registered 481 FIRs, arrested 518 traffickers, demolished 26 houses built with drug money, and seized assets worth crores.

Over 300 driving licenses have been recommended for cancellation, with further actions including cancellation of passports and Aadhaar cards for repeat offenders.

Authorities have warned that drug traffickers will be treated at par with terrorists, underlining a zero-tolerance policy aimed at dismantling both the supply chain and the financial networks that sustain narco-terrorism.

Religious leaders have welcomed the administration’s initiative, including LG Manoj Sinha’s “100 Days War Against Drugs,” viewing it as a moral and religious duty to protect future generations from this societal decay.

The combined religious-social-administrative offensive seeks to strip drug trafficking of both financial incentives and community acceptance in the Kashmir Valley.