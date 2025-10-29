Long before the National Highways of today traversed India, there existed the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road). Rated India's first national highway and one of Asia's longest and oldest roads, the GT Road has a rich and historic association with the state of Bihar.

The ancient route, now connecting four big South Asian countries, was originally envisioned and built in Bihar centuries ago, long before the Mughal and the British periods.

Bihar's Royal Legacy: The GT Road's Founders

The ancient forerunner of the GT Road had its beginnings in the very center of Bihar, patronised by two of the region's greatest kings:

Emperor Ashoka (Maurya Dynasty): The origin of the highway goes back to the Mauryan dynasty in the 4th Century BCE. Emperor Ashoka, who ruled the whole nation from his capital of Pataliputra (Patna), ordered the building of this imperial road. 'Uttarapath' (Northern Road) was its name then, and it initially ran from Balkh in Afghanistan to Tamraliptika (Tamluk) in West Bengal.

Evidence: Remains of the Uttarapath, such as Ashokan pillars, edicts, and Buddhist archaeological remains (such as stupas), are observed on the ancient path from Afghanistan to Bangladesh.

Sher Shah Suri (Suri Dynasty): The highway was greatly revived and expanded by another ruler born in Bihar, Sher Shah Suri, during his rule (1540–1556 CE). Suri is generally given credit for the rebuilding of the highway, first constructing the road to link his capital, Agra, to his hometown, Sasaram, in Bihar.

He rechristened the road 'Shah Rah-e-Azam' or 'Sarak-e-Azam' and extended it from Sonargaon (now in Bangladesh) to Multan (now in Pakistan). He also installed trees and constructed sarais (rest houses/inns) along the way.

A Road Of Many Names: Connecting Empires

The historic artery that runs across the Indian subcontinent, having served as a vital route for trade, migration, and military campaigns for thousands of years, has been continuously redefined and renamed by the empires that controlled it.

During the Maurya Period, the original construction, connecting Pataliputra to Taxila, was known as the Uttarapath. This route was significantly rebuilt and expanded in the 16th century under the Suri Dynasty, who christened it the Shah Rah-e-Azam (The Greatest Road). Subsequently, under the Mughal Empire, the road was maintained and enhanced with infrastructure like the famous Kos Minars (mile markers), earning it the title Badshahi Sarak (Imperial Road).

The highway was later modernised and given its most enduring name, the Grand Trunk Road (or the Long Walk), during the British Rule. Today, the same historic corridor is functional and has been incorporated into India's modern network, primarily corresponding to NH-1 and NH-2.

Asia's Longest Artery: Connecting Four Nations

The Grand Trunk Road continues to be one of Asia's oldest and longest roads, covering a significant part of the Indian subcontinent and linking major nations:

Current Extent: The road is actually from Chittagong (Bangladesh) in the east, via Howrah (West Bengal, India), over the Gangetic Plains of northern India to Lahore (Pakistan), and then goes on from there through the Hindu Kush mountain range to Kabul (Afghanistan).

A Tool of Governance: Under the Mughal period (16th–19th century), the road, referred to as the 'Badshahi Sarak,' was used as a "tool of governance," especially by Akbar and Jahangir, who directed the provision of sarais to promote settlement and commerce.

British Modernisation: The British colonial regime put high priority on the modernization of the road, and it was named Grand Trunk Road. It opened an important section between Ambala and Karnal in 1856, a factor mentioned to have helped the British overcome rebels during the 1857 uprising.

The presence of this immense network enabled not only extensive military and foot traffic but also vital trade and cultural exchange, having a profound impact on the political and cultural evolution of the subcontinent.

