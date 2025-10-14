Advertisement
DELHI AQI

GRAP I Imposed In Delhi Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday has enforced Stage I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, after the city’s AQI reached 211, October 14, 2025, falling into the “Poor” category. The decision follows IMD and IITM forecasts indicating similar pollution levels in the coming days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
GRAP I Imposed In Delhi Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ CategoryImage: ANI

