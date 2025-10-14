GRAP I Imposed In Delhi Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday has enforced Stage I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, after the city’s AQI reached 211, October 14, 2025, falling into the “Poor” category. The decision follows IMD and IITM forecasts indicating similar pollution levels in the coming days.

