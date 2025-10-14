GRAP I Imposed In Delhi Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday has enforced Stage I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, after the city’s AQI reached 211, October 14, 2025, falling into the “Poor” category. The decision follows IMD and IITM forecasts indicating similar pollution levels in the coming days.
Implementation of actions under Stage I (Poor, Air Quality, AQI: 201-3OO) of the extant schedule of GRAP comes into immediate effect in Delhi-NCR pic.twitter.com/FqElL6TdXf — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025
