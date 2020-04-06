Gratitude, masks, donate: PM Narendra Modi makes 5 requests to BJP workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 6) addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of party's 40th foundation day. The Prime Minister said that people from every section of the society and age group demonstrated unity on Sunday by responding to the PM's '9 pm-9minute' appeal and strengthened the resolve to the fight against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister also stated that it will be a long battle against the epidemic and asked citizens to neither get tired or give up. "I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victoriously. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve - to win this war," he said.

PM Modi also made 5 requests to his partymen on the occasion, while asking them to ensure that no poor remains hungry at the time of the crisis.

1.I request every party worker to distribute food and ration among poor as much as possible and it should be a continuous service.

2. Make 5 cloth masks and distribute them among others. Also, wear a mask or something to cover your face when you go out to help someone.

3. To thank those engaged in the service of the country which includes doctors-nurses, cleaning workers, policemen, bank-post office workers, other government employees. We need to ask families to write a letter of appreciation for five different sections of workers and reach out to them in polling booths.

4. An 'Arogya Setu App' has been developed to help in the fight against Coronavirus. Every party worker must inform about this app to maximum people and get this app installed in the mobile phones of at least 40 people.

5. Millions of people are donating to the PM-CARES fund. I request every BJP worker to cooperate for this fund and motivate at least 40 others to also cooperate.

PM Modi also advised everyone to take necessary preventive measures and stay protected by adopting the mantra of social distancing. "Always remember, whenever you go out your face should be covered, I say you should keep your face covered even at your homes. The mantra today for the whole world is social distancing and discipline," he added.