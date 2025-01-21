After attending the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th US President on Monday, January 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was a "great honour" to represent India at the inauguration ceremony.

EAM shared pictures of the inauguration ceremony on X and said, "A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today."