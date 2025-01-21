Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2846557https://zeenews.india.com/india/great-honour-to-represent-india-says-eam-jaishankar-after-attending-trumps-inauguration-2846557.html
NewsIndia
DONALD TRUMP

'Great Honour To Represent India,' Says EAM Jaishankar After Attending Trump's Inauguration

After attending the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th US President on Monday, January 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was a "great honour" to represent India at the inauguration ceremony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Great Honour To Represent India,' Says EAM Jaishankar After Attending Trump's Inauguration

After attending the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th US President on Monday, January 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was a "great honour" to represent India at the inauguration ceremony.

EAM shared pictures of the inauguration ceremony on X and said, "A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK