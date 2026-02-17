Great Nicobar + Agni Missile = Total dominance; How India is set to change maritime play from Bay of Bengal

The legal hurdle is over for India’s most ambitious maritime dominance project. The National Green Tribunal has finally accorded a clearance to the Rs 81,000-cr Great Nicobar infrastructure project and ruled that it did not find ‘any good ground’ to interfere in the environmental clearance given to the project by the government. This paves the way for the implementation of the project that will not only change the geopolitical play in the Indian Ocean Region but will also reaffirm the Indian Navy’s dominance to a wider area.

The mega project will be spread over 166 sq km and will involve the construction of transshipment port - the International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay, an integrated township, a civil and military airport and a 450-MVA gas and solar power-based plant.

The Strategic Bet

The project is not something that will go unnoticed by China, Pakistan or other nations that think to challenge India’s sovereignty. The military airport will give a significant edge to the Air Force and the Navy in times of conflict while positioning of strategic vectors like missiles and air defence systems will further strengthen India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra ambition.

If Agni is placed strategically in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, even with just 2,500 kms radius, India will have its say from the Malacca Strait, the Sunda Strait to the Straits of Hormuz or the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. This way, India can challenge any threat emanating from even Turkey or the Pakistan-Saudi defence axis.

Great Nicobar Island is situated to the south of the Andaman Islands and is both the largest and the southernmost island in the Nicobar chain, about 520 kilometres from Port Blair. Its strategic location is its most valuable asset.

The proposed port at Galathea Bay would be located nearly 40 nautical miles from the Malacca Strait — a narrow but critical sea passage connecting the Indian Ocean with the Pacific.

Economic Boost

The ICTP should be understood within the larger framework of India’s maritime strategy, which is designed to safeguard both national security and long-term economic interests. A large portion of global maritime trade, including a major share of China’s energy supplies, moves through this vital chokepoint.

Positioned along the primary east–west international shipping corridor and lying at nearly equal distance from Colombo, Malaysia’s Port Klang, and Singapore, the island presents India with a significant strategic advantage.

China’s transformation into a global manufacturing and export powerhouse was supported by the creation of highly efficient ports such as Shanghai and Shenzhen. These ports were not merely trade gateways; they became central tools of China’s economic expansion and geopolitical influence.

India’s development plans for Great Nicobar follow a similar strategic rationale. Establishing a transshipment hub near the Malacca Strait would improve economic stability while also strengthening India’s maritime presence in a region where strategic rivalry is growing. The addition of a dual-use airport further enhances the island’s significance, allowing it to function as both a commercial center and a strategic forward base.

In essence, the Great Nicobar port represents a calculated investment in India’s future role in global commerce and geopolitics. With the first phase expected to be completed by 2028, India may start regaining some of the transhipment revenues and logistical leverage that have traditionally flowed to foreign ports. As the country works to emerge as a credible alternative to China in global supply chains, robust maritime infrastructure will be critical.