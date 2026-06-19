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  • /Great Nicobar Project: Jairam Ramesh calls EIA 'demonstrably inadequate'; flags non-transparency in latest letter to Environment Minister

Great Nicobar Project: Jairam Ramesh calls EIA 'demonstrably inadequate'; flags non-transparency in latest letter to Environment Minister

Citing a lack of transparency and procedural lapses, Ramesh submitted five key points for the Minister’s consideration. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Great Nicobar Project: Jairam Ramesh calls EIA 'demonstrably inadequate'; flags non-transparency in latest letter to Environment Minister
Image Credit: ANI

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