India's ambitious ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar Project plans a transshipment port, airport, power plant, and township on the remote Andaman & Nicobar island outpost.

Nicknamed ‘India's Hong Kong’, it eyes a strategic and economic edge near the Strait of Malacca, but weighs against tribal displacement, UNESCO biosphere threats, and seismic risks in a fragile ecology.

The island sits just 9 km from the mainland's southern tip, 210 km from Indonesia's Aceh, and 900 km from the Malacca Strait.

New Delhi aims to unlock southeastern transshipment potential via key shipping lanes, countering China's ‘string of pearls’ encirclement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

While the government calls the ambitious project a critical asset for India's naval capabilities, power projection, strategic calculus, and operations across the Indo-Pacific. Although the Great Nicobar also hosts the Shompen tribe, which is classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), raising concerns over cultural and ecological impacts.

What is the Great Nicobar Project?

The Great Nicobar Island Development Project is a flagship ₹72,000-81,800 crore mega-infrastructure plan for the southern Andaman & Nicobar Islands, conceived by NITI Aayog in 2021 and approved by the Union Cabinet.

The ambitious project outlines a phased 30-year rollout featuring key infrastructure, an International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Galathea Bay, with Phase-1 targeted 2028 completion wih a 4 million TEUs capacity, under naval oversight to cut reliance on Colombo and Singapore ports.

A greenfield international airport for dual civilian-military use, handling with tourism emphasis and two coastal townships accommodating 65,000 residents across 166 sq km, a 450 MVA gas-solar hybrid power plant for energy security, plus a free trade zone, cruise terminal, ship repair facilities, and tourism infrastructure.

Strategic leap or ecological gamble?

India's Great Nicobar transshipment port could generate ₹30,000 crore in annual revenue by 2040 per government projections, while creating 50,000 jobs, according to a report by India Today.

It aligns with the Centre's Sagarmala initiative, which drives coastal economic zone development and port-led growth nationwide.

Galathea Bay offers a natural deep-water harbor requiring minimal dredging, positioning India as Southeast Asia's maritime gateway.

Its proximity to the Malacca Strait, carrying 80% of China's oil import, it provides a strategic vantage for India and global shipping oversight.

Reduced Mallaca Strait Dependency

The Great Nicobar Project sharply reduces Malacca Strait dependency by establishing a homegrown transshipment hub at Galathea Bay.

The project aims to provide a strategic naval leverage to New Delhi at the southernmost sentinel in the Andaman & Nicobar chain.

150 km from Indonesia and overlooking the Six Degree Channel, which acts as a chokepoint for 55% of India's trade and 80% of China's oil imports, the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) and dual-use airport enable persistent naval surveillance of Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok Straits, countering China's ‘string of pearls’ encirclement.

Tri-Services Power Projection

Andaman and Nicobar Island houses India's only tri-service theater command, the project upgrades host P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, BrahMos cruise missiles, and naval assets closer to contested South China Sea approaches, extending deterrence against PLAN submarine incursions and securing eastern Indian Ocean sea lanes.

With the completion of the project, New Delhi gets a strategic jump in the Indo-Pacific, acting as a counter to Beijing’s ‘string of pearls’ and growing influence around the Indian Ocean.

The Deep-water Galathea Bay port supports carrier operations, drone swarms, and logistics sustainment, transforming Nicobar into an unsinkable aircraft carrier for SAGAR doctrine, vital amid Myanmar instability.

By fusing maritime, transport, and economic infrastructure, the Great Nicobar Project anchors India's enduring strategic blueprint for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as a pivotal hub for security, commerce, and regional dominance.

Ecological Gamble?

The Great Nicobar Island is one of Earth's most biodiverse, disaster-vulnerable zones and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve facing 130 sq km deforestation and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-1A violations destroying mangrove forests, corals, leatherback turtle nesting at Galathea Bay, and seismic risks amplified by the 2004 tsunami.

Shompen and Nicobarese tribes risk cultural erosion from migrant influxes and land loss in the Great Nicobar Project.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court are reviewing rushed Environmental Impact Assessments, confidential defence documents, and compensatory afforestation planned far away in Haryana.

The Great Nicobar Project is a bold push for maritime power in the Indo-Pacific. It could change trade paths and keep a check on China's rise in the region, while also limiting harm to the island ecology and tribes.

With balanced ecology threat, New Delhi’s "security bet" guarantees growth ,boosts India’s economy, tourism, and serves as a launchpad for key operations, providing a strategic leap in the Indo-Pacific.





















