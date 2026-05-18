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NewsIndiaGreater Noida dowry death case: Woman dies by suicide after allegedly falling from roof
GREATER NOIDA DOWRY CASE

Greater Noida dowry death case: Woman dies by suicide after allegedly falling from roof

Vitcim Deepika’s father, Sanjay Nagar, alleged that he had given Rs 11 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, furniture, and a Scorpio car during her wedding in December 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Greater Noida dowry death case: Woman dies by suicide after allegedly falling from roofRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after falling off the roof of her home in Greater Noida after physical and metal harassment over dowry demands.

The incident happened late on Sunday night in the Jalpura area of Greater Noida under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech-III police station.

The family of Deepika Nagar alleged that she had been subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands.

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Victim's body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. 

"Last night, information was received that a woman - who had been married for one and a half years, died after jumping from a rooftop. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are being conducted, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination," Shailendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, said.

"Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family members, the woman's husband, and father-in-law have been arrested in connection with this case," the police officer added.

Also Read | Noida woman found dead in Bhopal: Family protests outside MP CM residence, alleges 'dowry death' - What is Twisha Sharma death case?

According to the complaint lodged by Deepika’s father, her in-laws were unhappy with the dowry given at the time of marriage.

Deepika’s father, Sanjay Nagar, alleged that he had given Rs 11 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, furniture, and a Scorpio car during her wedding in December 2024.

He further claimed that his daughter’s in-laws later demanded an additional dowry of Rs 50 lakh along with a Fortuner car.

On Sunday, Deepika allegedly called her family crying and informed them that she was being physically assaulted and harassed by her husband and in-laws.

Later that evening, her father, along with a few relatives, reportedly visited her in-laws’ residence in an attempt to settle the matter.

However, the family was later informed that Deepika had fallen from the rooftop and sustained critical injuries.

The victim's family has also claimed that injury marks were found on Deepika's body along with blood was coming from her nose and ears at the hospital.

Also Read | Greater Noida Woman Murdered Over Alleged Dowry Demand; Mother Reveals Prior Assault, Abuse | What We Know So Far

Deepika’s father, Sanjay Nagar, accused her in-laws of killing her over dowry demands. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that his daughter had been facing harassment for the past 10 months and had repeatedly informed the family about her suffering, NDTV reported. 

He claimed the family had tried several times to resolve the matter, including meeting her a day before the incident. According to him, they received a call around 12:30 am informing them that Deepika had fallen from the roof. He further alleged that there were visible injury marks on her body and claimed she was thrown off the rooftop after being killed, according to NDTV report. 

 

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