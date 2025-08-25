Advertisement
NIKKI MURDER CASE

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Police Arrest Nikki’s Brother-in-Law, Third Held So Far

In a significant developmrnt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made the third arrest of the deceased Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the Greater Noida dowry murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made the third arrest of the deceased Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law on Monday morning.

Nikki's mother-in-law was arrested on Sunday, while her husband, Vipin Bhati, the prime accused of murdering her wife, was nabbed on Saturday.

