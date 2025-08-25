Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Police Arrest Nikki’s Brother-in-Law, Third Held So Far
In a significant developmrnt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made the third arrest of the deceased Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law on Monday.
In the Greater Noida dowry murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made the third arrest of the deceased Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law on Monday morning.
Nikki's mother-in-law was arrested on Sunday, while her husband, Vipin Bhati, the prime accused of murdering her wife, was nabbed on Saturday.
