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Greater Noida fire: Wall collapse during rescue operation kills two firefighters

Two firefighters died and three others were injured after a wall collapsed during a major fire at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. Read the latest updates.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
Greater Noida fire: Wall collapse during rescue operation kills two firefighters
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Greater Noida fire: Wall collapse during rescue operation kills two firefighters
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