/Greater Noida fire: Wall collapse during rescue operation kills two firefighters

A major fire broke out late Monday night at ILGIM Company, an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. Firefighters and police teams rushed to the factory after receiving reports of the blaze. The fire was brought under control after several hours. During the operation, a factory wall and an iron beam collapsed, seriously injuring five Fire Services personnel. Two later died during treatment.
The incident took place at ILGIM Company in the Ecotech-3 Police Station area of Greater Noida. The fire started late Monday night and quickly spread inside the factory.
After receiving information about the incident, Fire Services personnel and police teams reached the spot and began firefighting operations. The fire continued for several hours before it was finally brought under control, IANS reported.
#BREAKING: A major fire broke out late Monday night at an electronic chip manufacturing unit, ILGIM Company, in the Ecotech-3 Police Station area in Greater Noida. Police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. The fire was… pic.twitter.com/74uPspxOAL— IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026
During the firefighting operation, a side wall of the factory suddenly collapsed. An iron beam also fell, trapping and injuring several Fire Services personnel.
Five firefighters suffered serious injuries in the accident and were rushed for medical treatment, IANS reported.
Officials said fireman Rohit Yadav and Chief Fire Operator (Driver) Teerathpal Singh died while undergoing treatment.
Authorities said three injured personnel are currently out of danger.
All three are receiving medical care and their condition is reported to be stable.
Senior police officials remain at the site along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Officials are examining the cause of the fire and assessing the damage caused by the incident.
Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the fire and the collapse that led to the loss of two firefighters.
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