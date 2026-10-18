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Greater Noida family deaths: Police probe property dispute, three relatives arrested

Police probe the deaths of five family members in Greater Noida as a possible property dispute emerges. Three relatives have been arrested.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Greater Noida family deaths: Police probe property dispute, three relatives arrested
Image Credit: IANS. 3 held in Greater Noida family deaths.

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