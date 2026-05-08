Greater Noida: Man kills 13-year-old son amid property dispute, dumps body in pond

In a chilling incident that has shocked residents of Greater Noida, a man allegedly murdered his 13-year-old son and dumped the body in a pond in an attempt to implicate his relatives in a long-running property dispute, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from Sirsa village under the Kasna Kotwali police station area.

According to police, information was received on May 7 regarding the sudden disappearance of the 13-year-old son of area resident Pradeep Bhati. Acting on the complaint, police registered a missing person case and launched an investigation.

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Considering the seriousness of the matter, a special police team was formed to trace the child. Initially, the boy’s father alleged that some of his relatives had kidnapped the child, prompting police to investigate the case from that angle.

However, during questioning, the father reportedly kept changing his statements, which raised suspicion among investigators. Police then scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioned local residents and children as part of the probe.

During the search operation, the missing boy’s body was recovered from a pond in Sirsa village, sending shockwaves across the area.

Based on technical evidence and sustained interrogation, police took the child’s father into custody. Preliminary investigation revealed that a property dispute had been ongoing within the family for a considerable period.

Police suspect that the accused killed his son as part of a conspiracy to falsely implicate his relatives in the dispute.

Officials said the accused repeatedly attempted to mislead investigators, but the case was solved with the help of technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and other evidence collected during the investigation.

Police are now conducting a detailed probe into the sequence of events, the exact manner of the murder, and other technical aspects related to the crime.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while further legal proceedings are underway.