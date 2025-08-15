Greater Noida: Naresh Prajapati Murder Case Solved, Five Accused Nabbed After Encounter

Greater Noida: Police in Greater Noida have solved the murder of social worker Naresh Prajapati, arresting five suspects after a late-night encounter on Thursday. The accused had allegedly killed Prajapati on August 2 in a contract killing and dumped his body in Bulandshahr.



According to police, the incident unfolded in the Bisrakh Kotwali area, where Prajapati, a resident of Roza Jalalpur, was lured to his death. Prajapati, known for his social work and religious rituals, was allegedly targeted after a month-long conspiracy. The accused reportedly invited him to conduct a havan in Dasna’s industrial area on July 27, but their plan failed when he arrived with another person.



On August 2, the suspects called him again, this time convincing him to travel in their car. They drove him to Bulandshahr, where they killed him using a sharp-edged weapon leaving deep wounds on his head and dumped his body near a canal in Narasena police station limits.



DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that technical and intelligence inputs led police to the accused. During vehicle checks in Chipiyana Buzurg, police spotted a suspicious Swift Dzire, which the suspects tried to flee in. When cornered, they allegedly opened fire on officers. In retaliatory fire, two accused — identified as Neeraj and Sunil — were injured and later arrested.



A subsequent combing operation led to the arrest of three more suspects Saurabh Kumar, Praveen, and Ankit. Police recovered three illegal country-made pistols, live cartridges, the murder weapon (a sickle), the car used in the crime, Prajapati’s mobile phone, and a scarf belonging to the victim.

Investigators said the murder was a result of a paid contract, though the motive behind the conspiracy remains under further probe.



The killing had sparked outrage among locals, with family members and villagers staging a protest outside Bisrakh police station on August 3, demanding swift justice. Police claim the arrests have resolved the case within ten days of the murder.



The accused are now in custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the mastermind behind the contract killing.