/Massive 5 km traffic jam hits Greater Noida to Noida-Delhi route: Check diversions and advisory

An unprecedented gridlock of about 5 kilometers long traffic jam has blocked the Noida-Delhi corridor from Greater Noida, leaving several thousand cars stuck between Amity University to the DND Flyway. The areas near Dalit Prerna Sthal and Mahamaya Flyover face acute gridlock because of the heavy vehicle flow and VIP movements.
Traffic police forces are in position to manage the backlog, but the vehicles move very slowly.
The gridlocked road: The stretch between Amity University to the DND flyway has been severely hit; the total blockages have been reported in the areas near the flyovers.
Cause of gridlock: The official reason behind the sudden large-scale traffic slowdown is the heavy vehicle flow with movement related to the forthcoming events.
As per the schedule, the UP International Trade Show will be held at Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25-29, the Noida Traffic Police has released the guidelines.
Ban on heavy vehicle: The ban on heavy, medium, and light commercial goods vehicles will be effective in Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and other nearby roads from September 24-29 (from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM).
Exemptions: The vehicles that are ferrying important items such as milk, fruits and vegetables, and cases of medical urgency are completely exempted from the above-stated restrictions.
In order to minimize congestion around the venue, the following alternate routes have been chalked out for visitors.
Route from Expressway to Expo Mart: Visitors traveling from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Expo Mart may choose to use the alternate route via Hindon Cut using the service road through Sanskriti Ministry T-point, Pushta Road, and Accurate College T-point for parking in the NASA Big Roundabout parking area.
Alternate route: Visitors traveling from other points on the expressways can opt for the alternate route via Galgotia Cut to the roundabout at Expo Mart for parking in the designated NASA parking area.
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