Greater Noida: Two labourers die after falling from 37th floor at construction site

GREATER NOIDA: Two construction workers were killed after falling from the 37th floor of an under-construction building in Greater Noida on Thursday, police officials said. The incident occurred at the ATS Picturesque Reprieve project in Sector 152 under the Knowledge Park police station limits. The workers were engaged in shuttering work on Tower-23 when they fell from a height after their safety belts reportedly snapped.

Both men sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Raisul Haq (24), son of Badiur Jamal, and Abdul Samad (45), son of Sadat Rahman. Both were residents of West Bengal and were working as labourers at the construction sites in Greater Noida.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and inspected the site. A probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. They said initial findings suggest that the accident was triggered by the failure of safety belts, though all angles are being examined. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

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Police said an FIR would be registered under relevant sections based on the complaint filed by the families of the deceased, and the entire matter would be investigated from all angles. The incident has raised concerns over safety standards at construction sites, particularly regarding the quality and regular inspection of protective gear used by workers at high-rise projects.

Other construction workers working at the site have alleged that adequate safety measures were not in place, which led to the accident that claimed the lives of the two workers.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Just a few months ago, two labourers were killed after scaffolding collapsed from a construction site in Sector-142, Noida.