Greater Noida University Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Arrested

A student from a university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on Friday, police said.

"On 18th July 2025, Thana Knowledge Park Police received information that a girl student died by suicide by hanging herself to death at a hostel of Sharda University,” ANI reported, quoting Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar.

Following the incident, police registered a case under relevant sections based on a complaint filed by the deceased student’s relatives.

“Police reached the spot and did the 'panchayatnama'. Relatives have reached the spot. As per their complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections,” ADCP Kumar said.

Police have since taken two individuals into custody for questioning in connection with the case.

“Two accused have been taken into custody for questioning. Students were agitated over Sharda University's administration. They were pacified. The situation is under control. Further action is being undertaken," ADCP Kumar added.

The university is yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident.