Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933946https://zeenews.india.com/india/greater-noida-university-student-dies-by-suicide-2-faculty-members-arrested-2933946.html
NewsIndia
GREATER NOIDA

Greater Noida University Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Arrested

A student from a university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on Friday, police said. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Greater Noida University Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Arrested Representative image. (Photo : Gemini)

A student from a university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on Friday, police said. 

"On 18th July 2025, Thana Knowledge Park Police received information that a girl student died by suicide by hanging herself to death at a hostel of Sharda University,” ANI reported, quoting Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar.

 

Following the incident, police registered a case under relevant sections based on a complaint filed by the deceased student’s relatives. 

“Police reached the spot and did the 'panchayatnama'. Relatives have reached the spot. As per their complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections,” ADCP Kumar said. 

Police have since taken two individuals into custody for questioning in connection with the case.

“Two accused have been taken into custody for questioning. Students were agitated over Sharda University's administration. They were pacified. The situation is under control. Further action is being undertaken," ADCP Kumar added. 

The university is yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK