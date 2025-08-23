Greater Noida Woman Murdered Over Alleged Dowry Demand; Mother Reveals Prior Assault, Abuse | What We Know So Far
A horrifying incident has come to light from Greater Noida, where a woman was allegedly murdered in her in-laws’ house by pouring petrol. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested by the police authorities, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
According to IANS, the woman was identified as Nikki, and the police have registered a murder case.
Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar told IANS, "A memo was received from Fortis Hospital stating that a girl had arrived in a severely burned condition and was being referred for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Acting immediately, the police reached the spot and coordinated with the relatives. Unfortunately, the girl had already died..."
Meanwhile, the relatives of Nikki staged a protest outside Kasana Police Station, demanding justice.
Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Relatives of a woman who died from burn injuries staged a protest outside Kasana Police Station, demanding justice pic.twitter.com/5TeuUSLmzx — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025
The mother of the deceased alleged that Nikki’s in-laws used to demand cash and vehicles as dowry and also subjected her to abuse and assault.
Speaking with ANI, she said, "...Everyone is with us... What investigation is being done?... The in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault my daughter... Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family)... We want a death sentence for the accused...", ANI quoted the mother of the victim as saying.
(with agencies' inputs)
