Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950609https://zeenews.india.com/india/greater-noida-woman-murdered-over-alleged-dowry-demand-mother-reveals-prior-assault-abuse-what-we-know-so-far-2950609.html
NewsIndia
NOIDA WOMAN DEATH

Greater Noida Woman Murdered Over Alleged Dowry Demand; Mother Reveals Prior Assault, Abuse | What We Know So Far

The mother of the deceased alleged that Nikki’s in-laws used to demand cash and vehicles as dowry and also subjected her to abuse and assault.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 10:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • - The relatives of Nikki staged a protest outside Kasana Police Station, demanding justice.
  • - The mother of the deceased alleged that Nikki’s in-laws used to demand cash and vehicles as dowry.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Greater Noida Woman Murdered Over Alleged Dowry Demand; Mother Reveals Prior Assault, Abuse | What We Know So FarRelatives of Nikki staged a protest (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

A horrifying incident has come to light from Greater Noida, where a woman was allegedly murdered in her in-laws’ house by pouring petrol. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested by the police authorities, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. 

According to IANS, the woman was identified as Nikki, and the police have registered a murder case.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar told IANS, "A memo was received from Fortis Hospital stating that a girl had arrived in a severely burned condition and was being referred for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Acting immediately, the police reached the spot and coordinated with the relatives. Unfortunately, the girl had already died..."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the relatives of Nikki staged a protest outside Kasana Police Station, demanding justice. 

The mother of the deceased alleged that Nikki’s in-laws used to demand cash and vehicles as dowry and also subjected her to abuse and assault.

Speaking with ANI, she said, "...Everyone is with us... What investigation is being done?... The in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault my daughter... Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family)... We want a death sentence for the accused...", ANI quoted the mother of the victim as saying.

(with agencies' inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK