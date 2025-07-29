'Greatness': Why Oppn MP Supriya Sule Praises PM Modi In Lok Sabha

Amid the ongoing parliamentary monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in Opposition leaders to lead the delegation that went to different countries.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Supriya Sule highlights the "greatness" of PM Modi after appointing Opposition leaders to lead the all-party delegation.

“When we got a call from Kiren Rijiju, he just told me on the phone that Supriya, you will have to give 10 days for the country... It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he showed faith in the opposition leaders to lead the delegations,” Sule said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.