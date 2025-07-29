'Greatness': Why Oppn MP Supriya Sule Praises PM Modi In Lok Sabha
During the Monsoon Session, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule praised PM Modi in the Lok Sabha for entrusting Opposition leaders with leading international delegations, calling it a gesture of greatness.
Trending Photos
Amid the ongoing parliamentary monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in Opposition leaders to lead the delegation that went to different countries.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Supriya Sule highlights the "greatness" of PM Modi after appointing Opposition leaders to lead the all-party delegation.
“When we got a call from Kiren Rijiju, he just told me on the phone that Supriya, you will have to give 10 days for the country... It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he showed faith in the opposition leaders to lead the delegations,” Sule said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv