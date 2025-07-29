Advertisement
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION

'Greatness': Why Oppn MP Supriya Sule Praises PM Modi In Lok Sabha

During the Monsoon Session, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule praised PM Modi in the Lok Sabha for entrusting Opposition leaders with leading international delegations, calling it a gesture of greatness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Greatness': Why Oppn MP Supriya Sule Praises PM Modi In Lok Sabha Image: Sansad TV Screengrab

Amid the ongoing parliamentary monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in Opposition leaders to lead the delegation that went to different countries.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Supriya Sule highlights the "greatness" of PM Modi after appointing Opposition leaders to lead the all-party delegation.

“When we got a call from Kiren Rijiju, he just told me on the phone that Supriya, you will have to give 10 days for the country... It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he showed faith in the opposition leaders to lead the delegations,” Sule said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

