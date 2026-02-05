Greece cracks down on illegal mosques in Athens over extremism concerns

The Greek government has launched a major campaign to shut down illegal mosques in Athens, citing growing concerns over extremism, public safety, and violations of national law. Authorities have identified at least 60 unauthorised mosques in the capital during the first phase of the operation, with plans to close them and deport those found running them illegally.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Greece’s action, linking it to a broader international push to curb religious extremism and highlighting similarities with measures previously undertaken in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

According to Greek authorities, the crackdown targets unauthorised religious structures that allegedly became centres of radical activity and shelters for extremists. Officials say many of these illegal mosques were established without the mandatory approvals required under Greek law, which stipulates that only registered organisations led by Greek or European Union citizens may apply to build or operate places of worship.

Investigations by the Greek government have indicated that several of the illegal mosques were run by Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who migrated to Greece in recent years. Authorities allege that these sites were used to promote radical ideologies and that their unchecked expansion posed a threat to Athens, one of Europe’s oldest cities with a history spanning more than 3,000 years.

Greece’s Muslim population constitutes roughly five per cent of the country, with the majority being of Turkish origin. Officials argue that the issue is not religious practice but unlawful construction and activities that undermine social harmony. Law enforcement data cited in the programme claimed that areas with a higher concentration of illegal religious structures witnessed rising crime, restrictions on women’s mobility after dark, and frequent protests linked to overseas conflicts.

The Greek government’s decision follows a series of violent incidents attributed to extremist elements, including bomb blasts outside government offices in Athens in February and April 2025. Authorities also pointed to three terrorist attacks in 2024 as evidence of the growing security challenge.

Comparisons have been drawn between Greece’s approach and the so-called “Yogi model” implemented in Uttar Pradesh, where authorities first identified illegal religious structures before sealing or demolishing them and initiating legal action against those responsible. Greek officials have stated that those operating illegal mosques will face prosecution, imprisonment, and eventual deportation.

The programme also noted that Greece is not alone in taking action against individuals accused of spreading extremist ideologies. In recent years, countries including Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Malaysia have deported Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals over alleged links to radical or violent activities.

Greek authorities have reiterated that the campaign is aimed at enforcing the rule of law and safeguarding national security, while maintaining that lawful religious practices will continue to be protected. Further investigations are underway to identify additional illegal structures and trace financial and organisational networks linked to them.