'Greedy self-serving traitors': Rebel TMC MPs face Mahua Moitra's rage amid defection row

West Bengal politics: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday lashed out at a dissident faction within her party. Reacting to reports that a group of TMC MPs may back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Moitra asserted that their electoral victories were secured on the strength of the Trinamool Congress mandate.

"MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA," Moitra said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Furthermore, she challenged the rebel MPs to resign and contest fresh elections.

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"All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now- resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket. Let’s see what big heroes you are," her post read.

This comes after nearly 20 TMC Members of Parliament on Monday formally signalled their desire to break away from their party's current political trajectory and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday confirmed the development to an ANI reporter with a 'Thumbs Up' emoji.

"A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar said.

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Anti-defection law

The anti-defection law requires a faction to have at least two-thirds of the party's strength to avoid disqualification.

With the TMC holding 28 seats, the rebels would need the support of 19 MPs to make their move legally viable.

Thus, the dissident camp's move appears to be a calculated effort to navigate the legal complexities of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

By securing the support of approximately 20 MPs, the faction appears to have surpassed the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law's merger provision.

This means, should the group be recognised by parliamentary authorities, they could potentially seek protection from disqualification, effectively formalising their shift toward the NDA.

(with ANI inputs)

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