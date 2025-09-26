In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Friday permitted the manufacturing of green firecrackers in the national capital region (NCR), while maintaining a strict ban on their sale in the area. The decision came after considering environmental concerns and practical challenges in enforcing a complete ban.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran, and NV Anjaria allowed certified manufacturers with valid permits from NEERI and PESO to produce green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. However, the court said that these crackers cannot be sold in the NCR until further orders.

"In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by the NEERI as well as PESO to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," the bench said. The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 8.

Centre Asked to Revise Ban

The apex court also directed the Centre to propose a revision of the current ban on firecracker manufacture in Delhi-NCR after consulting all stakeholders. These include the Delhi government, manufacturers, and sellers of firecrackers.

During the hearing, the bench noted that a complete ban may not be practical. It cited experiences from other regions, including Bihar, where strict bans on certain activities led to illegal operations. The court stressed that a balanced approach was needed to regulate the manufacture without compromising public health.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, argued for a total ban on firecrackers, including manufacturing and warning that production in the NCR could eventually lead to illegal sale and usage in prohibited areas.

Manufacturing Under Strict Norms

Counsels representing manufacturers requested permission to manufacture crackers under strict conditions, such as listing quantities on official websites and following all safety and environmental norms. CJI BR Gavai responded by saying, "What is the problem in allowing them to manufacture if they follow norms? Extreme orders create problems. Let them manufacture, but there must be no sale in NCR until further orders."

The case is part of the Supreme Court’s ongoing scrutiny of air pollution issues in Delhi-NCR, including firecracker usage and stubble burning. The court is actively finding solutions to balance environmental concerns with practical realities of festivals and industrial production.

With this decision, certified manufacturers can begin producing green crackers in Delhi-NCR, but strict monitoring will continue to ensure that these products do not reach prohibited areas.