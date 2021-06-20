हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Green fungus infection reported from Punjab's Jalandhar, after MP reported first case

After Madhya Pradesh recorded the first case of Green fungus infection, Punjab became the second state to report a similar case of the infection in a COVID-19 recovered patient. 

Green fungus infection reported from Punjab's Jalandhar, after MP reported first case
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: After Madhya Pradesh recorded the first case of Green fungus infection, Punjab became the second state to report a similar case of the infection in a COVID-19 recovered patient. 

"The patient is around 60-years in age and has suffered from the COVID-19 infection. He is under observation. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed," Dr Paramvir Singh of District Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital told ANI. 

According to Singh, this is the first confirmed case of green fungus or aspergillosis in Punjab.

"The person diagnosed with green fungus has the same symptoms as the Black fungus. We do not need to panic but we should take precautions," he said.

Earlier on June 14, a 34-year-old patient was detected with a green fungus infection. He was airlifted from a private hospital in Indore to Mumbai`s Hinduja hospital for further treatment.

Ahead of this, several cases of black, yellow and white fungus have been reported from all across the country. 

There was a surge in reports of black fungus cases after the second wave of COVID-19 swept killing several hundreds in its wake.

(With ANI inputs)

 

