Greenman Viral Desai Clinches National Energy Conservation Award For Third Consecutive Time

Known as the "Greenman," Viral Desai's company has gained national recognition for adopting cutting-edge methods for energy efficiency and conservation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Greenman Viral Desai Clinches National Energy Conservation Award For Third Consecutive TimeImage: X

NEW DELHI: Viral Suresh Desai, a renowned environmentalist and industrialist from Gujarat, has been honored with the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award (NECA) at a grand ceremony held in New Delhi. Desai received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

This marks his third consecutive Golden Trophy and his sixth National Award in total, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to energy conservation and environmental protection. Known as the "Greenman," Viral Desai's company has gained national recognition for adopting cutting-edge methods for energy efficiency and conservation. It is noteworthy that he successfully competed with the leading textile companies in the country for this award.

His environmental protection efforts are not limited to the industrial sector. Viral Desai has developed seven beautiful Urban Forests in Gujarat so far, which play a significant role in increasing greenery and maintaining biodiversity in urban areas.

Expressing his joy on this achievement, Viral Desai stated, ‘This award is not just for me or my company, but for everyone committed to nature. Energy conservation is the need of the hour, and my resolve to save the environment will only grow stronger. This honor inspires me further to keep working towards a 'Clean and Green' future.’

His 'third consecutive Golden Trophy' and the achievement of developing seven Urban Forests are a matter of pride for Gujarat and the entire nation in the field of energy conservation and environmental security.

