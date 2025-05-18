India's All-Party Delegations: Following India's announcement of sending seven All-Party Delegations worldwide to highlight its stance against 'cross-border terrorism,' Pakistan is set to dispatch a delegation, led by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to advocate for "peace" on the global stage.

India on Saturday had announced that in the context of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's 'continued fight against cross-border terrorism', seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), later this month.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' statement read, "The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism."

Following this, Bhutto Zardari, in a post on the social media platform Facebook, said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case for "peace" on the international stage.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case for peace on the international stage," Zardari wrote.