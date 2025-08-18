Advertisement
ASTRONAUT SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Shows Him Photos From Space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was a part Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Shows Him Photos From SpaceGroup Captain Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

(this is a developing story) 

