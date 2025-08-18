Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Shows Him Photos From Space
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
#WATCH | Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/0uvclu9V2b— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
(this is a developing story)
