Growing By Leaps And Bounds: Leeford Healthcare Scales Up Manufacturing

Leeford Healthcare is one of India’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies. With 1,950+ products across 75+ therapeutic categories, Leeford is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions.

Since its inception in 2006, Leeford Healthcare has steadily expanded its footprint, establishing itself as a key player in India’s pharmaceutical industry. Leeford operates across 75+ therapeutic categories with over 1,950 products spanning 20+ dosage forms. Backed by a workforce of over 5,000 employees, the company continues to enhance its manufacturing capabilities while maintaining their commitment to quality.

Leeford took its first major step in manufacturing in 2011, setting up a state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, for the production of oral solids and liquids. This milestone paved the way for large-scale production and the launch of its external prep unit in 2016 introducing the flagship brands like Meglow & Alite. Recognizing the growing demand for accessible healthcare solutions, Leeford further expanded in 2018-2019 with a second WHO-GMP-certified facility dedicated to producing general oral solids and liquids.

With a diversified presence across Healthcare, Wellness, Mediscience, Cosmacia divisions, Leeford continues to strengthen its portfolio by adhering to stringent global regulatory standards. The company has made early and sustained investments in R&D, ensuring continuous innovation in formulations and a competitive edge in the generics market. Its commitment to quality is reinforced by its compliance with WHO-GMP certifications and an ongoing focus on improving production processes.

A key driver of Leeford’s success has been its dedication to innovation, leading to the establishment of its first Formulation and Development Wing in Baddi. This facility has played a crucial role in developing market-leading products, driven by extensive research and consumer insights. The company now aims to further its expansion by introducing innovative medical devices for critical and surgical care, reinforcing its vision of addressing emerging healthcare challenges.

With a strong manufacturing backbone, a rapidly growing portfolio, and a commitment to quality, Leeford Healthcare aims to play an even bigger role in shaping the future of India’s pharmaceutical sector.

About Leeford Healthcare

Founded in 2006, Leeford Healthcare is one of India’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies. With 1,950+ products across 75+ therapeutic categories, Leeford is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. The company operates multiple WHO-GMP-certified manufacturing facilities and continues to invest in innovation, research, and regulatory excellence. With a strong presence in their divisions like Healthcare, Wellness, Mediscience, and Cosmacia, Leeford is shaping the future of healthcare through cutting-edge formulations and a commitment to global quality standards.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)