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What is GSAT-7C? Inside the Rs 2,563-crore satellite boosting Indian Air Force operations

GSAT-7C is an indigenously designed, dedicated military communication satellite acquired by the Ministry of Defence for ₹2,563 crore to provide secure, real-time Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) connectivity for the Indian Air Force.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
What is GSAT-7C? Inside the Rs 2,563-crore satellite boosting Indian Air Force operations
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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What is GSAT-7C? Inside the Rs 2,563-crore satellite boosting Indian Air Force operations
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