/What is GSAT-7C? Inside the Rs 2,563-crore satellite boosting Indian Air Force operations

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) inked a Rs 2,563-crore contract with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on October 15, 2026, to build and launch GSAT-7C—a dedicated military communication satellite for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This strategic acquisition forms part of a broader ₹4,106-crore defence procurement package, which also includes Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.
GSAT-7C provides secure, real-time, resilient communication links tailored specifically for the Indian Air Force's operational needs.
It powers the IAF's Software Defined Radios (SDRs), enabling secure Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) data transmission.
Unlike traditional line-of-sight radios—which suffer from terrain masking, range limitations, and the Earth's natural curvature—GSAT-7C connects airborne assets and ground controllers across vast distances without latency or signal degradation.
Seamless Platform Integration: Links fighter jets, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and command centers.
Network-centric warfare: Enables instantaneous sensor-to-shooter data sharing, accelerating mission execution during multi-domain air combat.
Strategic autonomy: Eliminates reliance on commercial satellite networks and foreign bandwidth providers during high-intensity conflict scenarios.
Electronic countermeasure protection: Designed with robust anti-jamming technologies to survive dense electronic warfare environments.
Modern air superiority hinges on real-time situational awareness. When combat jets operate deep within contested airspace or far beyond coastal regions, ground-based relays frequently fail to maintain continuous contact.
GSAT-7C bridges these critical connectivity gaps. It ensures uninterrupted command-and-control capabilities even when adversary forces deploy heavy communication-jamming systems against tactical ground stations.
The project originated on November 23, 2021, when the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) issued an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) under the 'Make in India' framework.
Initially pegged at Rs 2,236 crore, the final signed contract stands at ₹2,563 crore following technical refinements and indigenous subsystem upgrades. Developed completely within India, GSAT-7C marks a pivotal leap toward complete self-reliance in military space infrastructure.
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