GSEB HSC result 2019: Gujarat Board declares Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce at gseb.org, indiaresults.com

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Saturday declared the results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination. The results are available at the websites gseb.org, indiaresults.com

The Gujarat Class 12 board exams were held from March 7 to March 23, 2019 at 1,548 centres across the state. Over 6 lakh students had taken up the General or Arts and Commerce stream examinations 2019.

Here's how to check your GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board, i.e., gseb.org.

Step 2: In the page, select your seat (A or B) and then enter your seat number.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Go’ button.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your results, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The results can also be checked on some other websites such as examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. Last year, the GSEB HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams were declared on May 31 and the overall pass percentage for the General students was 55.55 per cent.