Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989116https://zeenews.india.com/india/gst-2-0-reforms-commercial-vehicle-2-wheeler-sales-surge-in-october-details-2989116.html
NewsIndia
INDIA

GST 2.0 Reforms: Commercial Vehicle, 2-Wheeler Sales Surge In October- Details

GST 2.0 Reforms: For the first seven months of FY2026, wholesale volumes grew by 4.5 per cent YoY, mainly driven by increased freight movement and infrastructure development regaining momentum. 

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 08:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GST 2.0 Reforms: Commercial Vehicle, 2-Wheeler Sales Surge In October- Details

GST 2.0 Reforms: The Indian automobile industry witnessed a strong, demand-driven resurgence in October, with the commercial vehicle (CV) and two-wheeler segments posting robust growth in retail sales driven by the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms, which reduced tax rates, alongside strong festive sentiment and improved rural offtake, a report said on Tuesday.

The CV sector demonstrated strong underlying demand, with retail volumes reporting a robust 17.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and a significant 49.5 per cent sequential growth in October 2025. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) were the standout performers, with retail volumes growing 29.8 per cent year-on-year and 64.3 per cent sequentially.

"This was driven by logistics demand from rural areas, GST reforms, and strong festive buying," ICRA said in its report.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) saw a slight decline of 1.4 per cent YoY in retail sales, influenced by fleet operators postponing purchases ahead of BS-VII norms. However, a 26 per cent sequential growth indicates a release of pent-up demand post-GST announcement.

Meanwhile, reflecting the positive retail environment, domestic CV wholesale volumes witnessed a healthy 11.4 per cent YoY growth in October 2025, with a 7.8 per cent sequential growth.

For the first seven months of FY2026, wholesale volumes grew by 4.5 per cent YoY, mainly driven by increased freight movement and infrastructure development regaining momentum.

As per the report, the Indian CV industry is expected to register a modest YoY growth of 3-5 per cent in wholesale volumes in FY2026, aided by the resumption of construction and infrastructure activities and a steady economic environment.

At the same time, the domestic two-wheeler market experienced a historic month, with retail sales surging 51.8 per cent YoY to a record high in October 2025, said another ICRA report.

The electric two-wheeler segment continued its steady growth, with retail volumes reaching 1,44,365 units, a 4 per cent increase on a YoY basis. Their penetration in the overall segment remained stable at 6-7 per cent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Sanchar Saathi Helps Recover Over 50,000 Stolen Phones In Oct-Details Here
Shaheedi Diwas
'We Want Peace, But Not At Cost Of Security': PM Modi In Kurukshetra
lip gloss
Top High-Shine Lip Gloss Choices To Shop On Amazon
Technology news
Elista Xplore 4K Google TV Series Launched In India With Dolby Audio Support
India China ties
China Denies Harassment Claim After Woman Says She Was Told ‘Arunachal Is...'
Chinese spy ship
Chinese Spy Ship Enters Indian Ocean Region! India Stops BrahMos Test
SSC JE 2025
SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link
lip liner
Precise Matte Lip Liners For Smooth Definition And Everyday Elegance
veg items that are non veg
10 Popular Veg Items That Are Actually Non-Veg: A Surprising Twist On Fav Food
Supreme Court of India
SC Upholds Dismissal Of Army Officer Who Refused To Join Religious Ceremonies