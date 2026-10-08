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Big GST relief: Tax officers lose power to arrest business owners

GST Council scraps tax officers’ arrest power, raises the prosecution threshold to Rs 5 crore and approves faster refunds, wider ITC and simpler compliance rules.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Big GST relief: Tax officers lose power to arrest business owners
Image Credit: IANS. Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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