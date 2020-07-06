GST, demonetisation and COVID-19 will be Harvard case study on failure: Rahul Gandhi targets government

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (july 6, 2020), once again targeted the Narendra Modi government and said that the government has failed to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. He added that demonetisation policy and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been major failures of the BJP government.

He also said the Harvard Business School will do a case study on these policies along with the government’s failure in handling the coronavirus situation.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, ''Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation.''

Future HBS case studies on failure:

1. Covid19.

2. Demonetisation.

3. GST implementation. pic.twitter.com/fkzJ3BlLH4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2020

Along with the text, Gandhi also attached a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation with a graph that shows the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the country and India reaching the third spot globally.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over the Covid-19 situation in the country, comparing its policies with those of the western countries. He has also held a series of talks with public intellectuals and business leaders where Gandhi accused the government of centralising the power. He also talked about the migrant workers and the poor people who were hurt the most by the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader lashed on the BJP government but earlier when the number of Covid-19 cases crossed the five lakh mark, Gandhi had said that the Modi government is refusing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

India, meanwhile, went past Russia in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections to become the third biggest hotspot of the coroanvirus disease in the world.

The coronavirus cases in India now stands at 697413 which includes active cases 253287, recovered 424433, death toll 19693 as per the Ministry of Health data. In last 24 hours, 24248 new cases and 425 deaths.