'GST Hike On Essential Goods...': Rahul Gandhi Says Centre Going To Introduce New Tax Slab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday aunched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of preparing to introduce a new tax slab that will increase GST on essential goods, which would burden the common man. In a strong statement on X, Gandhi called out the government for providing relief to the rich while taxing the poor.

"Here's another example of how the government is giving concessions to capitalists and looting ordinary citizens. On one hand, income tax is continuously rising compared to corporate taxes, and on the other hand, the Modi government is preparing for more collection under the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' regime," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's comments came amid reports that the government is planning to introduce a new tax slab, which could increase the GST on necessary items. He particularly highlighted the government's plan to raise the GST on clothing above ₹1,500 from 12% to 18%, a move that will directly impact the middle and lower-income families, especially during the ongoing wedding season.

"Just think about it—people are saving for months to pay for clothes for weddings, and now the government plans to increase the GST from 12% to 18% on clothes priced over ₹1,500. This is gross injustice," Gandhi said, emphasizing the growing disparity between the rich and the poor.

He also criticized the government’s policy of forgiving huge loans for billionaires while imposing higher taxes on the hard-earned income of common people. "The government is using taxes to loot the hard-earned money of poor and middle-class families to give tax breaks to billionaires and waive off their massive loans," he added.

Gandhi reiterated that his fight was against such injustices, pledging to continue raising his voice against the tax burden on the public. "We will strongly speak out against this burden and exert pressure on the government to stop this loot," he said.