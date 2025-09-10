Chaotic, Hilarious And Relatable

A Bengaluru techie has left the internet in splits after turning the everyday madness of Indian roads into a funny AI-generated racing game. Harin Nitisvaar recently shared a short clip on X (formerly Twitter) showing an autorickshaw-themed game filled with potholes, traffic jams, stray dogs, and surprise barricades. He aptly named it “Grand Theft Autorickshaw,” a desi twist on the iconic video game series.

In his post, Nitisvaar poked fun at how addictive AI tools like Veo3 can be, using it to design a game where players race through chaotic city streets in a speeding rickshaw. “If this was a real game, would you play it?” he asked. The internet quickly responded with laughter and excitement, many saying they’d love to try it for real.

The quirky idea grabbed even more attention when Canadian tech YouTuber Caleb Friesen highlighted it on his show RuntimeBRT. He tried the same prompt in a first-person mode and was amazed at how realistic it looked especially the reflections in the side mirrors, which he found impressively accurate.

The funny concept struck a chord with many, who felt the game perfectly captures the everyday chaos of Indian roads almost like holding up a mirror to real life.

'Meta is paying contractors $55 an hour to build Hindi chatbots for India, while entrepreneur Swapnil Jain drew attention to a little-known government scheme for hardware startups. Karnataka has also announced plans for a “Quantum City,” and Bengaluru’s Harin Nitisvaar amused the internet with his viral AI game, Grand Theft Autorickshaw', he said in his video.