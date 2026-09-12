/Six years later, direct flights return: How the Xi-Modi BRICS meet is reopening India-China skies

Following a six-year hiatus, China Southern Airlines has stated the official resumption of regular flights from Guangzhou to New Delhi, beginning on September 21, right before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the country to attend the 18th BRICS summit. With the new route, the airlines will operate more than 100 flights per week between eight corridors in South Asia.
After long-standing post-pandemic suspensions and border friction from the Galwan Valley incident, direct air connectivity has continued to make a comeback in 2026.
Direct flights resuming: Air India resumed New Delhi-China flights in February 2026, while Air China resumed Beijing-Delhi flights in April.
Hub expansion: China Eastern Airlines restored direct flights from Kunming to Kolkata on April 18.
IndiGo corridor expansion: IndiGo initiated direct daily flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, extending the restored corridor connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou through Delhi.
Confirmations: The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the restoration of most direct flights, aided by mutual regulatory clearances.
President Xi Jinping's visit to New Delhi represents his first time in the country since the 2020 Galwan Valley military standoff.
Travel timeline: Departure from Beijing through tracked Xinhua transport and arrival in New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Important bilateral Issues on the Table: PM Modi and President Xi will have a direct bilateral meeting at Bharat Mandapam, continuing with the diplomatic warming-up that has already happened in Kazan and Tianjin.
Delegation: Among other high-level members of the official delegation of President Xi are General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
This normalisation of flights follows a diplomatic normalization in the region.
Trade and tourism movements: Direct flights mean no more long transiting flights for business people and other travelers.
Multilateral alignment: The timing of the flight announcements alongside the BRICS Summit underscores a mutual effort to normalize diplomatic channels and commercial frameworks.
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