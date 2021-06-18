हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gudiya case

Gudiya case: Woodcutter convicted of rape-murder of 16-year-old schoolgirl gets life imprisonment

Representational Image

New Delhi: The 28-year-old woodcutter convicted in the infamous Gudiya case in which a 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped and murdered in Shimla in 2017 was on Friday (June 18) sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

The Shimla court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on convict Anil Kumar aka Nillu. He was convicted on April 28. Special Judge Rajeev Bhardwaj pronounced the sentence.

Four years ago when the incident occurred, it had triggered an outrage all over Himachal Pradesh. The teen was raped and killed in a forested area in Shimla's Kotkhai while she was returning home from school.

Six persons were arrested by the local police in the case. However, the CBI investigation revealed that the six accused were not involved in the crime.

The CBI had registered a case on July 22, 2017. The case was being monitored by the High Court through periodic status reports.

After thorough investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet in the court of Special Judge (POCSO).

