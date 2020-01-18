Gudiya rape case: Delhi court holds both accused guilty, sentencing on Jan 30

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Saturday pronounced the verdict in the Gudiya rape case holding the two main accused as guilty. Both Pradeep and Manoj have been charged under POCSO for rape, kidnapping and attempt to murder. The quantum of punishment will take place on January 30.

Seven years ago, on April 15, 2013, the five-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by her neighbour and his friend in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. The accused had also inserted foreign objects in her private parts leading to grievous injuries.

The minor was found in a critical condition two days after being taken away, on April 17, at a neighbour's rented accommodation in an unconscious state and was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS.

Delhi Police had then registered a case and slapped charges of attempt to murder and rape among other things on Manoj Kumar. He was apprehended from his in-law's village in Bihar while the second accused was arrested later on.