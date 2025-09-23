Guess What...’: Emmanuel Macron Calls Trump After Being Stopped In New York To Let Pass US President’s Motorcade

A video from New York has gone viral showing French President Emmanuel Macron’s car being stopped by police because of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade. The incident happened as Macron was leaving the United Nations headquarters after addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.



According to reports, Macron had just formally announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN when the confusion occurred. As the French president prepared to travel to the French Embassy in New York, police blocked his car while securing the route for Trump’s convoy.



In footage shared by a French media outlet, an officer is heard apologising, saying, “I’m sorry, Mr. President, everything is blocked right now.” The video shows Macron stepping out of his car, he appeared amused but slightly displeased. He then called Trump and joked with him to “clear the road.”



Netizens Call It global Politics



The light-hearted moment attracted huge attention both in the media and on social platforms. Many people praised Macron’s calm and humorous response to the awkward situation, while others talked about the fun part at the scene. Others worried about the treatment meted out to a visiting President.

Social media users shared their reactions in many divided ways. One user commented, “Trump blocking traffic like it’s still his White House driveway.”



Another wrote, “Politics aside, even world leaders face unexpected roadblocks, and humor helps lighten the moment.”



A third commented, “Trump really knows how to cause a scene on the streets, so much so that even other heads of state have to wait. It’s a symbol that New York only has one king of the road.”



However, the incident did not cause any security concerns, but it briefly delayed Macron’s schedule. Witnesses noted that several bystanders took the opportunity to try to snap selfies with the French president as he stood outside his vehicle.