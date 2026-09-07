/‘Guilty won’t be spared’: Delhi CM as 5 MCD officials suspended in Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday vowed strict action against those responsible for the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, saying “anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared”.
The Chief Minister also announced the suspension of five MCD officials following the tragedy in South Delhi and ordered a citywide crackdown on buildings with unauthorised fifth floors.
In a message on X, Gupta said, “MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident.”
The suspended officials are South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar.
Gupta said the owner of the collapsed building had been arrested and that authorities had ordered the immediate sealing of buildings across Delhi with unauthorised fifth floors.
“The building owner has been arrested. Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi,” she said.
“Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations. Delhi Government has taken the matter with utmost seriousness. Anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared,” the Chief Minister added.
The action came a day after the five-storey building, known as ‘Hostel Daze’, collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing seven people. The building was being used as a boys’ paying guest accommodation and housed several students when it came down at around 1.30 pm on Sunday, police said.
The owner, Hariram Bansal, was arrested by Delhi Police in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday. His arrest came hours after police issued a Look Out Circular following the collapse.
A police official said 10 teams had been formed to trace and apprehend Bansal after the look-out notice was issued.
Gupta visited the collapse site on Monday morning to take stock of the rescue and relief operations. After inspecting the site, she assured that action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence or failing to carry out their duties.
Rescue teams continued their search through the night as several people, most of them believed to be students, were still feared trapped beneath the debris. Several injured people are undergoing treatment.
An adjoining building also collapsed, according to eyewitnesses, raising further questions over the structural safety of buildings in the area.
Meanwhile, students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) staged a protest and took out a march at Delhi University’s North Campus on Monday. The protesters raised concerns over the Satya Niketan collapse and demanded proper hostel facilities for all university students.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.