Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Guilty won’t be spared’: Delhi CM as 5 MCD officials suspended in Satya Niketan building collapse

‘Guilty won’t be spared’: Delhi CM as 5 MCD officials suspended in Satya Niketan building collapse

The Chief Minister also announced the suspension of five MCD officials following the tragedy in South Delhi and ordered a citywide crackdown on buildings with unauthorised fifth floors.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
‘Guilty won’t be spared’: Delhi CM as 5 MCD officials suspended in Satya Niketan building collapse
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ishan Kishan creates history, breaks multiple records with double century in Duleep Trophy 2026 final
2
3
4
5