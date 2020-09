Vadodara: Atleast three people were killed after a building in Bawamanpura area of Gujarat's Vadodara in the wee hours of Tuesday ( September 29).

One person was also injured in the incident who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Gujarat: Three persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara late last night. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/7xE1i1Xvjc — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Rescue operation underway.

(Further details awaited)