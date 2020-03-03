हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat: 8 killed, two dozen injured in road accident in Tapi

Police said the oil tanker was moving on the wrong side of the highway and they have lodged a complaint against the driver.

Representational Image

Gandhinagar: At least eight persons were killed and 24 injured on Monday in Gujarat`s Tapi district when a oil tanker rammed into a Gujarat state transport bus, officials said.

Police said the oil tanker was moving on the wrong side of the highway and they have lodged a complaint against the driver. According to sources, the oil tanker was going from Songadh to Surat while the bus, coming from Kushalgarh, was travelling to Ukai. The accident happened on the National Highway 56 near Pokhran village in Songadh Taluka in Tapi district.

Sources said when the driver of the bus applied brakes to avoid the collision, a Jeep that was trailing the bus crashed on to it.

The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Vyara and Songadh.

