/Gujarat: All workers rescued after under-construction building slab collapse; zero casualties reported

"This incident occurred about three hours ago. We were outside when we received a call informing us that this accident happened in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar. From local residents, we learned that around 20 to 22 people used to work here daily. However, so far, 13 people have been pulled out from the debris and shifted to Civil Hospital. Fortunately, no one is in critical condition; all are receiving treatment. A dedicated team of doctors is present at the Civil Hospital, ensuring they receive proper care," Patel added.