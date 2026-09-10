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Gujarat: All workers rescued after under-construction building slab collapse; zero casualties reported

All workers trapped after a slab collapsed at an under-construction commercial building in Gujarat's Kudasan were safely rescued, with no casualties reported and a probe ordered into the cause of the accident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
Gujarat: All workers rescued after under-construction building slab collapse; zero casualties reported
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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