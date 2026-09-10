/Gujarat: All workers rescued after under-construction building slab collapse; zero casualties reported

All workers trapped after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Kudasan area were safely rescued, with the state government reporting no casualties following a war-footing rescue operation late Wednesday night.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who visited the accident site and Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, said around 15 workers were initially reported injured in the incident.
Two of the workers were discharged after being found safe, while the remaining injured workers were receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.
The incident took place late Wednesday evening at the construction site of the 'Bosky The Empire' commercial building in Kudasan.
A section of the slab suddenly collapsed, trapping workers under the debris and prompting the local administration, police and fire brigade teams to immediately launch a rescue operation.
Rescue teams from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, fire brigade and disaster management authorities used cranes and other modern equipment to clear the debris and reach the trapped workers.
All those rescued were taken by ambulance to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
"The timely rescue operation ensured that there were no fatalities in the incident. Senior officials, including Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik, the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner and senior police officials, monitored the operation," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
BJP MLA Rita Patel said local residents had informed her that around 20 to 22 people generally worked at the construction site each day.
She said all the workers had been rescued from the debris and taken to the Civil Hospital, with none of them reported to be in critical condition.
"This incident occurred about three hours ago. We were outside when we received a call informing us that this accident happened in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar. From local residents, we learned that around 20 to 22 people used to work here daily. However, so far, 13 people have been pulled out from the debris and shifted to Civil Hospital. Fortunately, no one is in critical condition; all are receiving treatment. A dedicated team of doctors is present at the Civil Hospital, ensuring they receive proper care," Patel added.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya also arrived at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital shortly after the incident and reviewed the treatment being provided to the injured workers.
Specialist doctors were deployed to ensure the workers received timely medical attention.
The latest official account comes after initial reports suggested that 10 to 15 workers might have been trapped beneath the collapsed structure.
Emergency teams rushed to the site after the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. on Wednesday, while ambulances were deployed to take the injured workers to the hospital.
Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the accident.
Officials will assess whether the prescribed safety norms were followed at the construction site and determine whether any quality-related issue or other deficiency in the centring or slab work contributed to the collapse.
Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said appropriate legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
The district administration, municipal authorities and senior police officials continue to monitor the situation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.