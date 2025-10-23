Gujarat: Amit Shah Inaugurates Newly Constructed MLA Residential Complex Spanning 28,576 Square Meters

On the occasion of Bhai Bij, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed residential complex for members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Sector 17, Gandhinagar, on Thursday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ahir.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the modern MLA residential complex has been constructed by the State Government’s Roads and Buildings Department. Spread over 28,576 square meters, the complex features 12 residential blocks with a total of 216 housing units. Each residence covers an area of 238.45 square meters and includes three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, an office, and a servant’s room.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 325 crore, the project has been designed to meet the modern housing needs of MLAs. The complex includes several state-of-the-art amenities such as a spacious garden, a multipurpose hall with a 300-person capacity, a community hall, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a dining hall, indoor sports facilities, a medical dispensary, and a provision store for residents’ convenience.

For parking, each unit has been allotted two parking spaces—one in the basement and one on the ground floor. All internal roads on the campus have been constructed using reinforced cement concrete (RCC) for durability.

Eco-Friendly Design

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Catch the Rain” and water conservation initiatives, the complex is equipped with a rainwater harvesting system for underground water collection and storage. Additionally, 600 new trees have been planted around the complex as part of the state’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

The newly constructed buildings are also designed to accommodate future requirements. Of the 12 blocks, 10 blocks (180 units) have been fully furnished with both fixed and movable furniture, while 2 blocks (36 units) have been equipped with only fixed furniture.

Each residence in the complex is a 3BHK unit with a carpet area of 170.32 square meters. The layout includes a living room with a balcony, dining area, kitchen, office with a waiting area, dressing room, two toilets, and a servant’s room. The complex also has two elevators for convenience and accessibility.

Upgrade From Older MLA Quarters

During the event, Amit Shah toured the new complex and inspected several residential units. He expressed satisfaction with the modern design and facilities, appreciating the quality of construction and planning.

The development marks a major upgrade from the older MLA quarters built over five decades ago. In 1970–71, the first MLA residences were constructed in Sector 17, each covering 41.46 square meters with basic facilities like one bedroom, a drawing room, a kitchen, and a toilet. Later, in 1990–91, as the demand for housing increased, 168 three-story residences were built in Sector 21, each with an area of 85.30 square meters.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, City BJP President Ashish Dave, local MLAs, municipal councillors, Roads and Buildings Secretary Prabhat Pateliya, and other senior officials from the department and district administration.

(With inputs of ANI).