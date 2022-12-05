'I was chased by BJP candidate': Congress' Kanti Kharadi's BIG statement after alleged attack

New Delhi: Congress party's candidate and sitting MLA from Danta constituency of Gujarat`s Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing after an attack on him on late Sunday (December 4) evening. Blaming the Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani took on Twitter to share the information about the missing party candidate.

"BJP candidate and party goons have attacked Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi, when he was returning after visiting villages and workers, his car was intercepted and attacked, it was an attempt to kill him, the vehicle has turtled and Kantibhai is still missing," Mevani said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also blamed BJP for the attack and said that Kharadi went missing after the BJP goons attacked the congress candidate from Danta constituency. He also said that the party had demanded the deployment of extra paramilitary force but EC did not respond.

"Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Mr. Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing. Congress had demanded the deployment of paramilitary force in addition to EC, but the commission kept sleeping. Listen BJP - we are not afraid, we will not be afraid, we will fight firmly," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

However, Khiradi talking to ANI said that he was visiting his constituency but escaped the area after assessing the situation. He alleged that while he was returning, he was followed by the BJP candidate Latu Parghi and two others with weapons and swords. "We ran 10-15 km and for 2 hours we were in the jungle," he added.

According to IANS report, The Banaskatha district police control room in-charge has confirmed that the control room has received information about an attack on Kanti Kharadi. The incident happened in the Hadad Police station area. When contacted, the investigation officer V.R. Makwana was not reachable.