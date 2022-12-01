Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Over 4.7 lakh first time voters to exercise franchise, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday (December 1) said Gujarat is celebrating the festival of democracy as the state is voting for the first phase of assembly elections today. Talking to the media Kumar informed that 4.77 lakh first-time voters will be exercising their franchise in the 2022 Gujarat polls. CEC also urged the voters of Gujarat to cast their votes.

"Gujarat is celebrating the festival of democracy today. On behalf of EC, my sincere appeal to all 4.9 cr voters of Gujarat to vote today and on Dec 5 during the second phase of elections," said Rajiv Kumar.

According to CEC, Gujarat has over 4 lakh PwD voters and 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters and the election commission is providing all the facilities to "give equity and equality and show respect to them."

"Participation of over 10,000 centenarian and PwD voters should be an inspiration for all of us, especially our young voters. Over 182 polling stations are being managed by PwD staff," added Kumar.

"Similarly, only women election staff will be present at 1274 booths. 4.77 lakh first-time voters would exercise their franchise in these elections and of these, over 3.3 lakh young voters have been added because of the recent electoral reforms," CEC Rajiv Kumar told ANI

To motivate and inspire young voters, for the first time, 33 polling centres will be managed by young polling parties. These are polling staff who have been appointed recently CEC Rajiv Kumar told ANI.