/Gujarat ATS arrests 8 Jaish operatives; terror network foiled across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested eight Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) linked operatives from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Friday. According to officials, the arrested men were actively working to establish a strong terror network for JeM in Gujarat and were planning to carry out terror activities in the state.
A case has been registered against all eight under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) – Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, and 39 – along with Sections 148 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala alias Abu Ubaida, 19, of Bhagal in Palanpur city of Banaskantha; Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha alias Abu Hamza, 30, of Bhagal; Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala alias Abu Aya, 22, also of Bhagal; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Ibn Ammar alias Zakariya Palanpuri, 21, of Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasana of Siddhpur in Patan; Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa alias Mufti Sahab, 40, of the same madrasa; Mohammad Amin Shera alias Amin Palanpuri, 21, also from the madrasa; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi alias Mohammad Palanpuri alias Abu Unisa, 22, of Jamia Rahmaniya Khambhiya, Ambheta, Chikhli in Navsari district; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Abu Dujana, Abu Sufiyan, Abu Zundal and Umar bin Khattab, 18, of Warsi Nagar in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh.
Eight accused associated with the proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) arrested from various districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state of Gujarat to further its… pic.twitter.com/69J5WRWVKN— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026
"All eight accused are members of the banned organisation and were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state to further its terror activities," officials said, quotes IANS.
The arrests are being seen as a major blow to JeM’s attempts to revive and expand its presence in Gujarat. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of their network, handlers, and possible links to other modules.
Earlier in January this year, the ATS and Navsari Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in Navsari, alleging that he possessed jihadi literature, a pistol and ammunition, and had been in contact with an individual linked to extremist propaganda.
Investigators claimed that digital evidence recovered from one of the accused contained material supporting banned terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
A case has been registered against the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act.This is not the first major anti-terror operation by Gujarat ATS in recent months.
In November last year, the agency arrested three suspects from Adalaj in Gandhinagar for their alleged links with the Islamic State (ISIS).
Weapons were seized during that operation, and the suspects were accused of planning terror attacks in different parts of the country.The investigation into the latest arrests of the eight JeM operatives is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.
(with agencies input)
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