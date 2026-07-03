/Gujarat ATS arrests 8 Jaish operatives; terror network foiled across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala alias Abu Ubaida, 19, of Bhagal in Palanpur city of Banaskantha; Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha alias Abu Hamza, 30, of Bhagal; Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala alias Abu Aya, 22, also of Bhagal; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Ibn Ammar alias Zakariya Palanpuri, 21, of Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasana of Siddhpur in Patan; Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa alias Mufti Sahab, 40, of the same madrasa; Mohammad Amin Shera alias Amin Palanpuri, 21, also from the madrasa; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi alias Mohammad Palanpuri alias Abu Unisa, 22, of Jamia Rahmaniya Khambhiya, Ambheta, Chikhli in Navsari district; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Abu Dujana, Abu Sufiyan, Abu Zundal and Umar bin Khattab, 18, of Warsi Nagar in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh.