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Gujarat ATS arrests 8 Jaish operatives; terror network foiled across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

Investigators claimed that digital evidence recovered from one of the accused contained material supporting banned terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
Gujarat ATS arrests 8 Jaish operatives; terror network foiled across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh
Image Credit: ANI/ X

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